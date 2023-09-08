PTA traffic disruptions expected as Zim nationals strike over election outcomes

Dozens of nationals will be protesting to the Zimbabwean Embassy in Hatfield owing to their dissatisfaction with their home country's election outcomes, after Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa was inaugurated for a second term as its president.

TSHWANE - Motorists in the City of Tshwane will have to contend with traffic disruptions on Friday morning.

This comes as dozens of Zimbabwean nationals based in the city are planning to march owing to dissatisfaction with election outcomes in their home country.

The protest to the Zimbabwean Embassy in Hatfield will begin at the Union Buildings and is led by the organisation, Era by Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe African National Union–Patriotic Front leader Emmerson Mnangagwa was inaugurated for a second term as Zimbabwe’s president, following the highly contentious polls.

Election observers from the Southern African Development Community criticised the polls, citing several incidents of voter intimidation, coercion and what they called suspicious behaviour.

"Friday, the 8th of September, is the beginning of a new dawn, the beginning of a new Zimbabwe, the beginning of a free Zimbabwe that we all wan, the starting point of the genesis to a new Zimbabwe, a Zimbabwe that is reflected by its people, a Zimbabwe with an identity," said march organiser Talent Rusere.

TRAFFIC DISRUPTIONS

The following streets will be affected:

Pretorius Street

Stanza Bopape Street

Francis Baard Street

Eastwood Street

Marten Street

East Avenue

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes such as:

Burnett Street

Hilda Street

Beckett Street

Blackwood Street

*Government Street