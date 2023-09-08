Parly committee accepts president's recommendation of pay hike for AG Maluleke

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke is due a pay increase of 3% following a recommendation by the president.

CAPE TOWN - Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke is due a pay increase of 3% following a recommendation by the president.

The standing committee on the Auditor-General on Friday accepted the recommendation, which also applies to other Chapter Nine institutions like the Public Protector.

The standing committee also wants to meet with Maluleke in November to discuss the implementation of state capture recommendations.

The standing committee on the Auditor-General on Friday discussed correspondence from the president on the decision to raise the salary of the Chapter Nine institution.

"We all agree on the president’s recommendation of a salary increase of 3% for the year 2022/23, something we’re going to be tabling in Parliament at the appropriate time," said chairperson Sakhumzi Somyo.

Committee member, Zoe Kota, has also called for a sit-down with Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke to talk state capture and how it impacts the office.

"I support the notion that let’s engage the Auditor-General on the 3rd of November because these issues that are coming from the Zondo Commission are issues pertaining to clean governance."

The committee said the meeting would have to focus on areas of concern like Eskom.