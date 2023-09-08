NPA Amendment Bill comes in for harsh criticism from DA

The introduction of the National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill follows a pledge by President Cyril Ramaphosa last October to strengthen the capacity of the Investigating Directorate and to ensure security of tenure.

CAPE TOWN - A first look at a new bill that will make the Investigating Directorate a permanent body within the National Prosecuting Authority was on Friday met with harsh criticism from the main opposition.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Glynnis Breytenbach has labelled the draft legislation slapdash and ill-conceived.

The introduction of the National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill follows a pledge by President Cyril Ramaphosa last October to strengthen the capacity of the ID and to ensure security of tenure.

It formed part of his response to recommendations by the Zondo Commission of Inquiry in the fight against corruption.

The Investigating Directorate was established by a presidential proclamation in 2019, meaning that it can also be disbanded at any time in a similar way.

The National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill seeks not only to ensure its permanence but makes provision for the appointment of permanent investigators.

It also establishes an appeals mechanism through the appointment of a retired judge.

However, the DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach said the country rather needed an independent, anti-corruption body.

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP)'s Steve Swart agreed with her.

"The fight against corruption, for a start, will not be won or lost by what in my view is slapdash legislation. The NPA is perennially under-resourced, as is the police. Until they are properly resourced both financially and otherwise, you can pass as many pieces of legislation as you like, it will make absolutely no difference."

The Deputy Minister of Justice John Jeffery said he was disappointed by their response.

"This is a stop-gap measure, so, I would hope that members would for the good of the country agree with this amendment bill while the anti-corruption council do their work."

The bill will soon be published for public comment as the committee looks to process it before the House rises next year.