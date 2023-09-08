'Not a lot of people can afford DStv': Rugby fans welcome Multichoice-SABC deal

Multichoice agreed to give the SABC the rights to televise 16 of the 48 games in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including all matches the Springboks would appear in.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture Zizi Kodwa said a World Cup blackout has been averted after the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and Multichoice agreed on a deal to broadcast the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The public broadcaster would've needed to pay more than R37 million for the exclusive rights to show all the Springboks’ games live.

Multichoice has now given the SABC the go-ahead to televise 16 of the 48 games of the global showpiece, which kicks off on Friday.

“Multichoice has announced that it reached an agreement with the SABC to sublicence broadcast rights [to the public] broadcaster of the Rugby World Cup,” said the minister's spokesperson Litha Mpondwana.

“This means that millions of South Africans will be able to watch key matches of the World Cup, including all the games where the Springboks will participate.”

Meanwhile, some local rugby fans told Eyewitness News that it shouldn't take a standoff to give South Africans access to watch the Springboks defend their world title.

“Not a lot of people can afford DStv, so it's great that people can get access to watch it because everyone loves rugby,” one said.

“Support at a national level for the team is there. You’ve got to have all the people, especially those who cannot afford [DStv]. The national broadcaster should be broadcasting an event like this,” said another.