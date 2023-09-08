'No link' between PA and lucrative takeover of CoJ's broadband network - Kunene

This comes as Eyewitness News previously reported that there is a deal on the boil involving a company called Digitalwave Length Investments taking over the Johannesburg Broadband Network infrastructure for the next 12 years - at a total cost of at least R1.8 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Joburg Transport MMC and Patriotic Alliance (PA) Deputy President Kenny Kunene says their hands are clean when it comes to the Metropolitan Trading Company (MTC) saga.

In June, a controversial late-night city council resolution saw the MTC - the municipal-owned entity that runs the Johannesburg Broadband Network - repositioned from the African National Congress (ANC)-run Economic Development Department to the Transport Department under Kunene.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) subsequently accused the PA of “political manoeuvring” and insiders have since come forward with claims to the effect that the party has had its sights set on wresting control of the MTC - which they’ve further described as a “cash cow” - for a while.

This comes asEyewitness News previously reported that there is a deal on the boil involving a company called Digitalwave Length Investments (DWLI) taking over the Johannesburg Broadband Network infrastructure for the next 12 years.The father of one of the directors of DWLI and PA leader Gayton McKenzie are listed as co-directors of another company called Talirex.

Both men have said the company never got off the ground and they never saw one another again, though.On Thursday, Kunene was adamant there was no conflict of interest and pointed to the fact that the deal had been in talks for years.

“There’s no link … Gayton has never met the daughter - number one. Gayton does not even know the daughter is the owner,” he told Eyewitness News at a press briefing on the subject.

“This company tenders, the tender goes out during the time of Mashaba. Gayton’s not there. The process is happening during the time of the DA, Gayton is not there. The tender process gets finalised during the time of the DA government. Gayton McKenzie is nie daar nie.

“Now this person has been appointed and the process is at the end, Gayton is nothing in the City of Joburg except that he’s the president of a party that’s in the coalition,” Kunene further explained.

Of the slow pace at which the deal was moving until recently, meanwhile, MTC acting CEO Tshepo Makola said there have been three administrations since the very first talks on selling the MTC started in 2017, and they all had different views.

While he didn’t provide specifics, saying he couldn’t speak on their behalf - Kunene said the owners of DWLI had been doing business with the city for the last 22 years.

“We are told their bid was more convincing because they have expertise… Four companies responded. This one won. These other three have never threatened to take the city to court. The National Treasury also knows about this thing,” he said.

ANC Johannesburg chairperson and Finance MMC Dada Morero previously told Eyewitness News it made no sense for the entity to be placed under transport.

But Kunene said it made perfect sense.

“The COJ [City of Joburg] talks about smart city. If you go to any other country that’s progressing towards being a first-class country, you’ll find at the centre of [a] smart city is smart mobility. You can’t have [a] smart city without smart mobility and MTC,” he said.

Morero also said he was opposed to moving the MTC but that it made no sense to fight for it as provincial party leaders had given it the thumbs up.

But Kunene said there was always an understanding in terms of the coalition negotiations that there would be political oversight by the PA over the MTC.

He also emphasised the move was voted on in council.

Kunene accused Morero of having his own plans to “capture” the MTC.

Morero, meanwhile, said he had “chosen not to respond but follow council process since he [Kunene] spoke as a councillor and MMC of transport”.