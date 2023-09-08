Nedlac Summit: 'We need to plan and be prepared' - Nxesi on JHB tragedies

A recent gas explosion as well as a deadly fire in the Johannesburg CBD have placed the country’s infrastructure crisis and emergency response in sharp focus. Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi used the 28th Nedlac summit to address the tragedies.

JOHANNESBURG - Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi says the repeated occurrence of disasters in Joburg’s CBD should be prioritised as the government faces harsh scrutiny for the poor state of the country's economic hub.

This comes after a part of Lillia Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street) collapsed in what was believed to be a gas explosion and the recent Marshalltown building fire tragedy that claimed 77 lives.

The tragedies have placed the country’s infrastructure crisis and emergency response in sharp focus.

Nxesi is among delegates at the 28th annual summit of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).

He says government, businesses and the labour sector need to address shortfalls in the country’s crisis-management systems.

“Whether these events are natural, man-made or climate-induced – which at some point was man-made, we have to accept them as part of our new normal. We need to plan better and be more prepared.”

Deputy President Paul Mashatile said the devastating floods and drought in parts of the country also point to a bigger problem.

“This tells us that climate change is here. The government’s response has been to prepare for a just transition from the world as we know it, to one which is friendlier to the environment and ultimately gives our children a safe future.”