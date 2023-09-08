Murder-accused in e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala case set to appear in court

The 12 suspects stand accused of the May 2022 murder of the e-hailing driver, who was attacked and killed, after claims he'd abducted children from the Parkwood area.

CAPE TOWN - Twelve suspects charged with the murder of an e-hailing driver are set to appear in the Cape Town High Court on Friday.

Abongile Mafalala died in May 2022 after being attacked, allegedly by Parkwood residents who claimed that he had abducted children from the area.

The car he was travelling in, was set alight.

The twelve people accused of murdering Mafalala also face charges of contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and malicious damage to property.

Previously, the court heard how Mafalala was attacked with an iron rod, a spade, and a wooden pole.

It was established that the accused turned on Mafalala after accusing him of abductions in the area.

Police later clarified that the accounts of abductions were false.

The State insists there was no basis for the killing.

The accused remain behind bars.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said a pre-trial hearing would be held in court on Friday.