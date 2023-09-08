Mdumiseni Zuma convicted of inciting public violence during 2021 July unrest

The conviction relates to Zuma filming and distributing an inciteful video on WhatsApp, pertaining to the Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg, which was burnt to the ground during the height of the July unrest.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pietermaritzburg Regional Court on Friday convicted Mdumiseni Zuma of inciting public violence during the 2021 July unrest.

During the judgment, the presiding officer found that Zuma's WhatsApp video could have caused people to commit public violence.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara: "Today, the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court convicted Mdumiseni Khetha Zuma on contravening sections 17 and 18 of the Riotous Assemblies Act, where he incited people to gather and commit public violence. The case was remanded to 9 October 2023 for pre-sentencing reports prior to sentencing."