Mashatile ready for lifestyle audit after laying bare his assets

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Paul Mashatile says he is ready to subject himself to a full lifestyle audit.

This comes in the wake of media reports that he’s allegedly living a lavish lifestyle that is beyond his means.

But speaking to the Parliamentary Press Gallery Association on Thursday night - Mashatile said he had nothing to hide.

Mashatile said the whole of government, not only the executive, should be subjected to a lifestyle audit.

He added that he declared his assets to Parliament soon after his appointment.

“What do you own? Where do you live? How much money you have in the bank? I filled it in. It’s there in Parliament, it’s there in The Presidency.”

But, Mashatile explained, no lifestyle audit had been done because of the time it’s taken to find a suitable independent service provider to do the job.

“I really welcome it, I was waiting for it, it’s taking too long, but it’s going to be done.”

Mashatile said he was yet to be contacted by the Office of the Public Protector regarding an ethics complaint from the Democratic Alliance, related to benefits he’s alleged to have received from friends.