Mashatile promises to ‘put load shedding behind us’ by 2024

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has urged South Africans to bear with the current power outages to reap the rewards in the future, while promising load shedding would be a thing of the past once government put its energy action plans into place.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Paul Mashatile has made a promise an end to load shedding by 2024.

He said it was the one thing that worried him greatly.

Speaking to the Parliamentary Press Gallery Association on Thursday night, Mashatile said South Africans need to bear with the power outages now to reap the rewards later.

READ MORE:

The deputy president said he was very worried about the frequency and intensity of load shedding.

But he said the drastic maintenance at power plants was necessary to bring an end to power cuts.

He put faith in the Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, to turn the situation around.

“We are very confident that we will end the year on a much better footing when it comes to load shedding.”

Mashatile said once government put its action plans into place, load shedding should become a thing of the past.

“We want to put load shedding behind us by next year. So, we are going to push, but we are very careful that we don’t push our power stations to the point of breakdown.”

Mashatile said government was engaging other countries to see how they could assist in alleviating the country’s energy crisis.