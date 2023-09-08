Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa was speaking during a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday over the eleventh-hour agreement he mediated between the SABC and MultiChoice over the broadcasting of the Rugby World Cup.

JOHANNESBURG - Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa said there needs to be a national conversation around the issuing of sports broadcasting rights following the debacle between the SABC and MultiChoice over the Rugby World Cup.

The minister was speaking during a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday over the eleventh-hour agreement he mediated between the two broadcasters.

While the SABC and MultiChoice eventually reached a deal for 16 games, the public broadcaster has reported the satellite TV giant to the Competition Commission for anti-competitive behaviour.

SABC chief operating officer, Ian Plaatjes, told 702 that they paid MultiChoice three times the real value of the broadcasting rights to the World Cup.

Through a deal with South African Rugby, MultiChoice has the exclusive rights to broadcast the 2023 Rugby World Cup via their SuperSport channels.

While MultiChoice has agreed to lease its live feed to the SABC, the public broadcaster said it got the short end of the deal.

Kodwa said he hopes the Competition Tribunal provides a clear framework on the purchasing of broadcasting rights for big sporting tournaments.

"The public broadcaster has got this bigger audience, that takes into account the reality of South Africa that the people of unquthu who cannot afford to be on a bouquet and therefore its important that these developments, which are about nation building which are about social cohesion, they too are not excluded."

The Rugby World Cup kicks off on Friday night with a game between hosts France and New Zealand.



Reigning world champions, the Springboks begin their title defence on Sunday against Scotland.