Justice Dept critically short of legal drafters, MPs told

CAPE TOWN - The critical shortage of legal drafters in the justice department was laid bare in Parliament on Friday.

Officials have been lambasted by the portfolio committee for the last-minute submission of bills.

At least 40 pieces of legislation are on the pile waiting to be processed within the next eight months before the parliamentary term ends.

Among them is the amendment to the Regulation of Interception of Communications Act - Rica - related to spying on journalists and lawyers.



In 2021, the Constitutional Court gave government three years to fix Rica after a court challenge by the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Justice Deputy Minister John Jeffery said the plan was to overhaul the law completely but the COVID-19 pandemic affected capacity to do this.

With a February court deadline now looming, committee chairperson, Bulelani Magwanishe, has criticised the poor planning.

"In a way you are putting a gun to our heads because you are saying this is a Constitutional Court deadline, the deadline needs to be met, not taking into consideration that you are not giving us enough time to apply ourselves and discharge our responsibilities."

But deputy director-general in the department, Kalay Pillay, said the department was running low on experience.

"Our unit on legislation is now made up of 90 percent new officials who were appointed in the last two years. When one of the officials retires in November, we will have only one official who has been there for more than eight years."

The amendments to Rica aim to strengthen rights to privacy for journalists and legal professionals who will now have to be informed, albeit after the fact, that they have been spied on.

The bill also outlines procedures for what should happen to the information acquired from the interception of their communication.