Joburg City Library closure: City says it needs more time, DA blames JHB ANC

The library has been closed since May 2021 due to non-compliance with fire safety regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg said it requires another four years to complete renovations at the city’s library.

In a written council response to the Democratic Alliance (DA), MMC for Community Development Lubabalo Magwentshu said due to budget limitations, it’s going to take at least three financial years to complete the rebuilding of the library.

Magwentshu said special replacement material was required to maintain the heritage status of the 87-year-old building.

Meanwhile, DA Johannesburg councillor Bongani Nkwanyana said the timeline from the city was unacceptable.

"Such closure is unjust and unfair. It is going to deprive the people of Johannesburg access to information and access to the facilities of the City of Johannesburg. Actually, this is the failure of government led by the ANC in Johannesburg to deliver on services."