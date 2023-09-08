Backlog in streetlight repairs due to increased theft and vandalism - CoCT

The City of Cape Town said it received over 3,000 streetlight service requests for Mitchells Plain alone, between April and May, and while it has attended to over half, it is running behind as a result of continued infrastructure vandalism.

CAPE TOWN - Some communities continue to be left in the dark for extended periods due to ongoing vandalism and theft of infrastructure.

This as the country faces Stage 6 load shedding.

The City of Cape Town said between May and August, its electricity teams received more than 3,000 streetlight service requests for Mitchells Plain, including Tafelsig.

Teams, so far, have attended to more than 1,600 requests.

However, the city recorded a record-breaking 50,000 electricity service requests, which came through in June alone.

The city's Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Energy, Beverley van Reenen, said streetlights in Area South were severely impacted by theft and vandalism.

“The teams attend to streetlight repairs within 14 days as per the service level agreements. However, due to the increased theft and vandalism incidents, we have accumulated a backlog in service requests.

“We are doing all we can to attend to the required repairs, however, the rate at which theft and vandalism is happening in this area is putting strain on the city's resources.”

City authorities nabbed suspects in possession of more than 150 metres of overhead electricity cable in Mitchells Plain earlier in the week.