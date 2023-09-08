Hawks officers due to appear in EC court over alleged R450k extortion

Two officers were caught in an undercover sting operation after a man complained that a Hawks officer tried to extort him of R450,000 to make an alleged pending case against his company disappear.

JOHANNESBURG - Two Hawks officers are set to appear in court Friday for allegedly extorting a man of R450,000 to make his case disappear.

The two men, aged 41 and 43, were caught by a colleague in an undercover sting operation on Thursday.

They will make their first appearance at the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in Eastern Cape said it received a complaint from a member of the public that a Hawks officer was trying to extort him.

In a statement released on Friday, the Hawks said the complainant received a call on 31 July from a suspect who claimed to be a Hawks captain officer based in Gauteng.

The suspect told the complainant that there was a pending case against his company and that he could make it disappear for R400,000.

The complainant received another call a few days later from the same suspect ordering him to bring R50,000 in cash in exchange for a destroyed docket.

The Hawks said once this matter was flagged, it set up an undercover sting operation where two of its officers, holding the rank of sergeant and captain, were arrested.