Faith-based groups slam politicians for using Marshalltown fire to campaign

Emotions ran high at the Central Methodist Church in Johannesburg where a memorial service was held for the 77 people who died in the raging blaze that engulfed a dilapidated building on Albert Street on 31 August 2023.

JOHANNESBURG - Faith-based organisations have criticised politicians for using the Marshalltown fire tragedy as an election campaign.

Just hours after the devastating fire, City of Johannesburg officials, ministers and politicians flocked to the scene of the tragedy and started pointing out who should be held responsible for the disaster.

While the gutted five-storey building was still smouldering, Pastor Yonah Zhoya said politicians began campaigning on the back of other people's sorrow and grief.

" A lot of trauma, a lot of fear is coming from the fire itself and their reputation. The fear coming from South African politicians because of elections next year, the polticians are trying to take this chance and use it for mileage. They are saying 'I'm working on chasing foreigners or on evicting foreigners' and then you have your ticket to winning."

He said many who are being remembered at Friday’s memorial service arrived in desperation, unable to find anything better, safer or cheaper in a city with a severe housing crisis.

"Where are our morals? Where are our ethics? Is it now about being a politician then you suppress the feelings, the hurt that your own people are going through."

Several candles were lit as a tribute for the 77 people, including 12 children, who died trying to escape the flames.