Eskom to reduce load shedding stages over weekend

The utility ramped up to stage 6 this week, due to increased maintenance coupled with more breakdowns.

JOHANNESBURG - As forecast by Eskom earlier this week, load shedding will be further relaxed from Saturday.

"Eskom would like to announce that due to the recovery of some generation units whilst planned maintenance is still underway, stage 5 load shedding will be implemented at 5am today and continue until 5am on Saturday. Thereafter, stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm, followed by stage 4 load shedding from 4pm until 5am on Sunday."

Eskom's Daphne Mokoena further explains why the reduction is possible.

"The further reduction in the stages of load shedding over the coming weekend is due to the expected additional generation recovery, improved emergency generation reserves and the lower weekend demand."