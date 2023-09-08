Dyantyi vindicated after Parly ethics committee clears him of soliciting a bribe

Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests cleared Dyantyi of any wrongdoing after Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her husband claimed he tried to solicit a bribe to quash her impeachment inquiry.

Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests cleared Dyantyi of any wrongdoing in the complaint lodged by Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane and her husband David Skosana alleged that Dyantyi had attempted to solicit a bribe to quash the inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

On Thursday, Dyantyi issued a statement welcoming the ethics committee's findings.

He added that he made it clear from the onset that the allegations held no merit and were an attempt to derail the Section 194 inquiry.

Co-chairperson of the committee Lydia Moshodi said the allegations against Dyantyi and African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Pemmy Majodina were unfounded.

“The committee found that the evidence before it does not provide a conclusion of probability that Dyantyi and Majodina solicited a bribe of R200,000.”

Regarding the complaint against the late Tina Joemat-Pettersson, the committee said the code clearly states that it applies to members of Parliament (MPs) and Joemat-Pettersson ceased to be a member when she died on 5 June.