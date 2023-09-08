Samwu strike a deliberate effort to turn metro into a dumpsite - City of Tshwane

Some residents and businesses have resorted to disposing of their garbage themselves after the municipal workers' strike in the metro has halted its service delivery for weeks.

TSHWANE - The City of Tshwane said there are deliberate efforts to turn the capital city into a dumpsite, as the ongoing strike by municipal workers has now led to an increase in illegal dumping.

Rubbish has been piling up on the streets of Pretoria, as service delivery has been halted after the city's employees affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) abandoned their posts over salary increases.

The industrial action, which was declared unlawful and illegal by the Labour Court, has been ongoing for almost two months.

The union is calling for a 5.4% wage hike, but the metro said its coffers cannot afford i t.

Service delivery in the Tshwane metro has been paralysed for weeks, resulting in bags of uncollected waste piling up in people's homes.

Unable to bear the stench of garbage any longer, some residents and businesses have been forced to dispose of the rubbish themselves.

"The city is aware of the challenges at our garden refuse sites where illegal dumping has taken place. We know that many residents around the city are frustrated with the delays and the impact of the strike,” said the metro's Selby Bokaba.

“As the city, we want to assure residents that we are planning daily and ensuring that we appropriately manage the waste situation."

Bokaba said despite efforts to address the backlogs, waste removal trucks continue to be targeted in the metro, with some set alight.

"Due to intimidation of employees and threats to personnel and assets of both the city and contractors, we are increasing security at these sites and bringing in teams to assist in clearing these sites to make them accessible... The clearance of these sites will take time."

Samwu has since distanced itself from acts of intimidation.