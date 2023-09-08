Boy described as 'miracle baby' after rescue from Marshalltown building fire

Islam Chikwana was found by firefighters hours after a fire raged through a run-down five-storey building in the inner-city last week Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - As residents of Johannesburg continue to reel after the tragedy of the Marshalltown fire, a remarkable story of a three-year-old toddler who was rescued from the deadly blaze has emerged.

More than 200 families were living in the city-owned property which was hijacked by slumlords and turned into an overcrowded deathtrap.

At least 77 died, 12 of them were children.

A miracle baby. That is how Islam Chikwana is being described, the little boy who survived the deadly fire.

Gripping his father’s neck tightly, the three-year-old was trapped on the third floor of the building.

His father, Mohamed Chikwana, said as the flames closed in on him and his family, trapping them in their small makeshift room, he was forced to jump out of a window.

"I jumped out of the third-floor window."

Chikwana pleaded with firefighters to enter the building and rescue the boy but he was told those who did not escape the burning building would not survive.

Not only did the baby survive the fire and smoke inhalation, but he also endured being under the rubble for several hours without water or food.