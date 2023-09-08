Australia beat South Africa by three wickets in 1st ODI

BLOEMFONTEIN - Australia beat South Africa by three wickets in the first one-day international at the Mangaung Oval on Thursday.

BRIEF SCORES

South Africa 222 in 49 overs (T. Bavuma 114 not out) v Australia 225-7 in 40.2 overs (M. Labuschagne 80 not out, A. Agar 48 not out).

RESULT: Australia won by three wickets.

SERIES: Australia lead the five-match series 1-0.

TOSS: Australia.

REMAINING MATCHES:

September 9, Bloemfontein

September 12, Potchefstroom

September 15, Centurion

September 17, Johannesburg