Arrest warrant issued against man in fatal Mitchells Plain accident case

Mninikhaya Mvuli, who faces five culpable homicide charges and one reckless driving charge for being behind the wheel of the crash that caused the death of six children, was a no-show for his Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court appearance.

CAPE TOWN - A warrant of arrest has been issued against the man behind the wheel of a bakkie that caused the death of six children in Mitchells Plain.

Mninikhaya Mvuli was set to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Friday morning, but he was a no-show.

He's currently facing five culpable homicide charges and one for reckless driving.

Prosecutors want to add another culpable homicide charge, following the death of a sixth pupil later in the hospital.

READ MORE:

Mvuli is out on bail and was present inside the court building in the morning.

However, when his name was called to appear before the magistrate he was nowhere to be found.

He now has 14 days to provide the court with a valid reason for his non-appearance.

Failure to do so will result in the police carrying out his arrest and bring Mvuli to court.

The court will then have a choice to either revoke his bail or issue him with a fine.