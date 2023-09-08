ANC 'very clear' about Mkhwebane's impeachment vote, says Mashatile

Busisiwe Mkhwebane's permanent removal as public protector goes to the ballot on Monday and the deputy President said the ANC knows exactly how it is going to vote.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Paul Mashatile said the African National Congress (ANC) isn't having any "sleepless nights" about suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment.

He said the party knows exactly how it is going to vote on Monday when Mkhwebane's permanent removal as public protector goes to the ballot.

Mashatile on Thursday addressed the Parliamentary Press Gallery Association on various issues in his capacity as leader of government business.

Mkhwebane's fate will go to a vote on Monday, where two-thirds of the 400 National Assembly members will decide whether she gets impeached or not.

This follows the adoption of the report recommending her removal by the Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Asked about the pending vote, Mashatile said the matter is pretty simple for the ANC and it doesn't require a secret ballot.

“The issue around Mkhwebane in the ANC is a straight issue really. We don't spend sleepless nights about it.

“We know how we're going to vote come the day. We don't need a secret ballot [because] we are very clear about how we're going to vote.”

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, meanwhile, declined a request by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) requesting the ballot vote be secret.