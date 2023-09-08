Abongile Mafalala murder case postponed over possible plea & sentence deal

E-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala died after being attacked by Parkwood residents in May last year. They alleged that he had abducted children from the area.

CAPE TOWN - The murder case against 12 suspects accused of killing of an e-hailing driver in Cape Town has been postponed to 20 October.

Abongile Mafalala died after being attacked by Parkwood residents in May last year.

They alleged that he had abducted children from the area.

The angry mob then torched his body after setting his vehicle alight.

The 12 people accused of Mafalala's death have been charged with murder, contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act, robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property.

Previously, the court heard how Mafalala had been attacked with an iron rod, a spade and a wooden pole.

Police say the accused turned on Mafalala after accusing him of abductions in the area.

The accounts of abductions were later found to be untrue.

The State maintains that there had been no basis for the killing and all the accused will remain in custody.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said the matter had been postponed for continuation of discussions around a possible plea and sentence agreement.