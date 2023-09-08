3 CoCT employees in trouble for trying to bypass electricity meters at homes

The city told Eyewitness News that suspicions were raised against eight staff members within the fire services department.

CAPE TOWN - Three City of Cape Town staff members will have to face the music for allegedly trying to bypass electricity meter boxes at their homes.

However, the metro said two of them have been cleared, and three others resigned before charges could stick.

The city said that since last month, it had been on an in-house clean-up campaign against fraud, dishonesty and corruption.

City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo: "The city is constantly taking action and investigating allegations of dishonest conduct, and the city has zero-tolerance against dishonest practices."