Woolworths goes viral with R24.99 ready-made amagwinya and dombolo

Woolies Food's latest gift is conveniently made amagwinya and dombolo but is SA happy?

Image: Woolworths website
07 September 2023 12:36

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about the day's trending online news which includes Woolworths Food going viral for their new food additions: amagwinya and dombolo. Listen below.

Mzansi, Woolies did it... they're serving up amagwinya/vetkoek and dombolo/steam bread that went to private school.

Yip, the groceries retailer's new addition includes "heat and eat" amagwinya and dombolo in packs of four for just R24.99.

Apparently, Woolies' version of amagwinya is "high in fiber and made with stone-ground flour." Friedman asks, "is this the point of vetkoek?" We're guessing it's to celebrate Heritage month?

These latest products are going viral online since a TikTok user (@molatelomakoro and others) posted that she doesn't know how to feel about what Woolies is serving up - dividing Mzansi, "hilariously" says, Friedman.

@molatelomakoro When i catch you woolies!!!! #fypシ #southafricantiktok #viral ♬ original sound - Sphokuhle.n

Friedman notes that typically, "amagwina is an e-kasi product that vendors sell on the side of the road in townships or at taxi ranks and train stations" so it makes sense that people are asking if we really need "amagwinya that went to private school?"

Friedman says that the comments about this one online has got to be the most "quintessentially South African" thing.

Let's take a look at how some are hoping that Woolies amagwinya is better than their mom's.

Will you be trying this one?

