The crux of hijacked buildings is bigger than breaking up syndicates - Gwamanda

Twenty-three people were arrested on Wednesday at a vacant property owned by the metro in the east of Johannesburg. Police intercepted several workers who already started construction on the site.

JOHANNESBURG - As the City of Johannesburg grapples with the tragedy of the Marshalltown fire, Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said there were significant shortcomings in the metro's efforts to tackle the housing crisis.

It's understood the property was earmarked to temporarily house those affected by the Marshalltown fire that left 77 people dead and at least 50 more injured.

During the sting operation, City of Johannesburg officials found construction workers putting up face-brick walls on the premises.

It's understood that the workers stripped and used materials from other neighbouring abandoned buildings to put up the walls.

“There are no occupants here. People that we arrested are contractors that are working on revamping or using it for whatever purposes that they have identified or earmarked this place for,” Gwamanda said.

“So, fortunately, we were able to intersect it on time, the same way we will do it hopefully for many other structures and facilities that belong to the city.”

Gwamande conceded that it would take more than raids and clampdowns to dismantle the deeply entrenched syndicate behind selling off abandoned buildings and vacant property.