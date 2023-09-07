Tennis: US Open results - collated
Results from day 10 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Wednesday (x denotes seed):
MEN
Quarter-finals
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x12) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x8) 6-4, 6-3, 6-4
WOMEN
Quarter-finals
Madison Keys (USA x17) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x9) 6-1, 6-4
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN x23) 6-1, 6-4