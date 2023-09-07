Go

Tennis: US Open results - collated

Results from day 10 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Wednesday.

USA's Taylor Fritz faces Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the US Open tennis tournament men's singles quarter-finals match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on 5 September 2023. Picture: AFP
USA's Taylor Fritz faces Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the US Open tennis tournament men's singles quarter-finals match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on 5 September 2023. Picture: AFP
07 September 2023 08:22

Results from day 10 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Wednesday (x denotes seed):

MEN

Quarter-finals

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x12) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x8) 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

WOMEN

Quarter-finals

Madison Keys (USA x17) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x9) 6-1, 6-4

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN x23) 6-1, 6-4

Timeline

More in Sport

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA