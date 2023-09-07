Senzo Meyiwa trial: State set to call next witness following delays

The defence was unwilling to proceed with the matter after being given the statement less than 24 hours before.

JOHANNESBURG - In the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, the State is set to call a new witness to the stand on Thursday morning, following delays in the trial.

The matter could not proceed on Wednesday due to the late disclosure of a witness' statement.

The defence refused to proceed without consulting the accused and preparing a defence.

Five men stand accused of the football star's 2014 murder at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

State advocate George Baloyi said he, too, was only given the statement on Tuesday.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng agreed to the postponement.

“If we proceeded it would be an infringement of the accused constitutional rights in terms of Section 35 of the Constitution.”

The defence spent the day consulting the accused on Wednesday and should be ready to proceed on Thursday morning.