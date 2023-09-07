Senzo Meyiwa's alleged killers celebrated the news of his death, court told

Constable Sizwe Zungu, who is known to the accused, testified on Thursday in the trial against the five men. He claimed to have seen all five men just before the Bafana Bafana captain’s death and shortly afterwards at a hostel near where Meyiwa died.

PRETORIA - An eyewitness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has told the Pretoria High Court that the accused celebrated the news of the football star’s murder.

Constable Sizwe Zungu, who is known to the accused, testified on Thursday in the trial against the five men.

He claimed to have seen all five men just before the Bafana Bafana captain’s death and shortly afterwards at a hostel near where Meyiwa died.

The men are accused of the 2014 crime where the football star was shot at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

Zungu said that days after Meyiwa was killed, the descriptions of the intruders that were given in the media matched the men he was with at the Sotho hostel.

He said that years later he became certain of his suspicions.

He said one of the reasons for his certainty is how the men in the dock celebrated the news of Meyiwa’s death.

"They celebrated with a bottle of whiskey. And then after the allegations directed at them."

Zungu said he then told Cluster Commander-General Leshabane what he suspected.

"General Leshabane then informed me, 'yes, I found out who it was and yes you were right.'"

Proceedings came to an abrupt halt on Thursday afternoon and the matter will resume on Friday morning.