SABC pens deal to broadcast Springbok RWC games

MultiChoice struck a Rugby World Cup sub-licensing deal with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to broadcast a limited number of Rugby World Cup games.

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok fans can rejoice after MultiChoice struck a Rugby World Cup sub-licensing deal with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

On Monday it wasn't clear whether the SABC would be able to broadcast games as SuperSport own the rights to the tournament.

But a statement by MultiChoice said the two had come to an agreement.

"A total of 16 matches may be broadcast by the SABC, including the opening ceremony and opening match, all matches that the Springboks participate in, two quarterfinal matches, one semifinal, the bronze final, the final and the closing ceremony," said the statement.

Should the Springboks not qualify for the knockout stages, the above matches will still be available for broadcasting.

“We are pleased to have reached an arrangement with the SABC in the spirit of cooperation,” said Marc Jury, chief executive of MultiChoice SA.