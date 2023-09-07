Redevelopment of 6 SA ports to benefit surrounding communities, officials say

On Wednesday, the Department of Home Affairs announced it would be embarking on a multi-billion-rand public-private partnership programme to upgrade six of the country's busiest ports.

JOHANNESBURG - Officials said the multi-billion-rand redevelopment of the country's six busiest ports will benefit the local communities around those areas.

On Wednesday, the Department of Home Affairs announced it would be going on a massive public-private partnership programme to upgrade the Beitbridge, Lebombo, Maseru Bridge, Ficksburg, Kopfontein and Oshoek border ports.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said this programme will lay the groundwork for the other 47 land ports across the country.

Partner at Bowmans Gilfillan Wandisile Mandlana said certain thresholds have been attached to the deal to ensure the prioritisation of local procurement of goods and services.

Bowmans and Ernest and Young Attorneys have been roped in as transaction partners for the multi-billion rand development programme.

"We have set a threshold for ownership, we have set a threshold for job creation in the local areas where each port is situated, [and] we have set a threshold for manufacturing or what is usually called local content."