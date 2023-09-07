Police yet to effect arrest for murder of 56-year-old WC farmworker

The body of the victim, a 56-year-old woman, was found Tuesday morning after she was reported missing by her relatives over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape town of Piketberg has been rocked by the murder of a farmworker.

The 56-year-old woman was reported missing by relatives over the weekend after apparently visiting friends on a neighbouring farm and failing to return.

Her body was then found on Tuesday.

Western Cape police's Joseph Swartbooi said no one has been arrested as yet.

"Piketberg police were searching for the victim after she was reported missing. On Tuesday at around 10:30 in the morning, they found the body of the 56-year-old woman covered with partial zinc roof sheets between the bush in a footpath which connects two local farms."