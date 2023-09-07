Plans to legislate coalitions not because ANC fears drop in support - Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile refuted claims from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that the ANC wanted to legislate coalitions because it was desperate to cling to power.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Paul Mashatile says plans to legislate coalition governments are not because the African National Congress (ANC) fears its support will drop below 50% in next year’s elections.

Responding to a question in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday, Mashatile said his party was not interested in forming coalitions but that it had become a reality of South Africa’s political landscape that government had to be better prepared for.

The deputy president said the high number of coalition governments at municipal level had caught the country off guard after the 2021 elections and it was affecting service delivery.

But he’s refuted claims from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that the ANC wanted to legislate coalitions because it was desperate to cling to power.

"Far from it. We are campaigning to win. 2024 we are going for victory."

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has already tabled legislation in Parliament to regulate coalitions, while the Department of Cooperative Governance is in the drafting phase.

"We are not going to differ with the DA for the sake of it. Where we agree, we agree."

Mashatile said that following last month’s National Coalition Dialogue, a report would be tabled to Parliament to guide future legislation.