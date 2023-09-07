Piketberg police hunting killer after missing woman's body found

The 56-year-old woman was reported missing over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Police are hunting the killer of a farmworker in Piketberg.

The 56-year-old woman was reported missing over the weekend.

Her body was found on Tuesday.

It's understood the deceased farmworker had visited friends on a neighboring farm when she disappeared.

When she failed to return, a search was launched and on Tuesday, police officers found her body partially covered with zinc roof sheets in a bushy area between two farms.

The Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation's Billy Claasen: "Many allegations and rumours are going around as to who is responsible for her death. This murder is in the same area where a farmer was killed not so long ago."

The motive is unknown at this stage.