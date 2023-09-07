Parliament looks to put John Hlophe impeachment matter back on table

The Judicial Service Commission recommended Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe's removal in 2021 for interfering in the independence of the Constitutional Court in a matter involving former President Jacob Zuma.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament is looking to put the impeachment matter of Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe back on the table.

It’s been exactly two years since the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) tabled its report to the National Assembly to consider Hlophe’s removal from the bench.

But the justice committee put the matter on hold in the wake of court appeals initiated by him.

He is one of two judges set to be considered for removal, in what would be a first for Parliament.

Parliament’s programme committee on Thursday noted that Hlophe seems to have exhausted his legal options to appeal a recommendation for his removal.

The Judicial Service Commission recommended his removal in 2021 for interfering in the independence of the Constitutional Court in a matter involving former President Jacob Zuma.

Parliament’s legal advisors on Thursday said there’s no legal impediment to the National Assembly considering an impeachment.

Hlophe was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa more than a year ago.

Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said on Thursday it was high time Parliament considered the matter.

"None of these appeals have materialised. I think it’s important that we take the decision to revive the matter, so we can see it to its conclusion."

She was supported by the United Democratic Movement (UDM)'s Nqabayomzi Kwankwa.

"We don’t leave this problem for the next Parliament as a legacy. We have a responsibility to act on it, and to act on it as soon as possible."

Parliament has never impeached a judge before.

Now it has two such matters before it after the JSC last month also recommended the removal of Judge Nkola Motata for gross misconduct.

A two-thirds majority vote would be required for an impeachment to proceed.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said a decision on how to proceed would be taken at the committee’s meeting next week.