Parliament committee clears Richard Dyantyi of bribery allegations

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interest has cleared Section 194 committee chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, of bribery allegations.

The committee said the complaint by Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her husband, David Skosana, that Dyantyi contravened the code was unfounded.

Mkhwebane and Skosana had approached the committee alleging that Dyantyi and late MP, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, had solicited a bribe from them to quash the inquiry.

But Dyantyi has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Mkhwebane and Skosana alleged that Dyantyi was part of a plot to solicit a bribe to end the inquiry and called for his recusal.

In a letter to Dyantyi from Advocate Anthea Gordon, the acting registrar of members’ interests, she said the committee noted the version of events presented by Skosana to the police, which formed part of the complaint, but this does not mention Dyantyi.

She stated that the WhatsApp messages also don’t link Dyantyi to the allegations.

Gordon said the evidence before the committee did not provide a conclusion on probability that Dyantyi solicited a bribe of R200,000.

She concluded that the complaint was unfounded and that there was no breach of the code.

Regarding the complaint against the late Joemat-Pettersson, the committee said the code clearly states that it applies to Members of Parliament and Joemat-Pettersson ceased to be a member when she died on 5 June.