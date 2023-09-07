N1 assault: Mashatile reiterates he was not on scene at time of incident

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Paul Mashatile has reiterated that he was not on the scene when members of his VIP protection team assaulted civilians on the N1 highway in Johannesburg in July.

Answering questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday, Mashatile said he first heard about the incident once he was already at home.

But he batted away any further questions on the matter, saying it was now before the court.

The deputy president has confirmed the version of events given to Parliament by Police Minister Bheki Cele last month about his seven-car convoy on the day in question.

Mashatile said he was not in either of the two vehicles which stopped to accost the passengers of a civilian vehicle.

"The cars that carry the president and the deputy president don’t stop for anything. I’m sure members know that. We don’t even stop for a red robot. So, it would have been very strange if my car had stopped there and I’m busy watching what is happening."

But Mashatile blocked all supplementary questions from opposition parties with the same answer.

"We are now going to become a court of law today. I think let’s leave this matter, honourable members. It will come at the right time."

Mashatile said he was prepared to answer all related questions once the court case had been concluded.

The eight police officers involved in the incident are out on bail and will return to court later this month.