MPs nod to deferment of voting for new Public Protector

The National Assembly was due to hold two crucial votes affecting the Office of the Public Protector’s at a physical sitting at the Cape Town City Hall on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A vote on whether to recommend Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka as the next Public Protector is to be postponed to later this month.

But on Thursday, party whips agreed that it would result in a very long sitting.

The National Assembly will on Monday consider whether to impeach Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane just a month before her seven-year term ends.

This vote will be held by roll call with each member openly indicating whether they are for or against her removal.

Two-thirds of members will have to agree to an impeachment.

On Thursday, African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Pemmy Majodina said given that it took over three hours in December to vote on whether to initiate an impeachment process against the president, it would be preferable to defer the vote on recommending a new Public Protector.

"Given the venue and its uncomfortability, we are proposing as the ANC that let’s consider one order on the paper on the day Section 194 report," said Majodina.

Majodina’s proposal was supported by the Freedom Front Plus, the Inkatha Freedom Party and the National Freedom Party.

The vote for a new Public Protector is now expected to be rescheduled to 21 September 2023.