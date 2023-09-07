Mashatile to field questions on VIP protection unit case, Phala Phala in Parly

Mashatile will be answerable to a list of issues including the Phala Phala farm scandal involving the president, crime, coalition governments and service delivery.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Paul Mashatile will shed more light on the assault of civilians involving his VIP protection unit when he returns to Parliament.

Mashatile will be answerable to a list of issues when he responds to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday afternoon.

The questions pertain to issues including the Phala Phala farm scandal involving the president, crime, coalition governments and service delivery.

His appearance before the NCOP comes just a few days after President Cyril Ramaphosa also faced members of Parliament in the National Assembly.

While the president was not asked about the Phala Phala scandal, Mashatile will have to respond to a question from the Economic Freedom Fighters.

The party has asked Mashatile whether in his capacity as Leader of Government Business in Parliament, the Phala Phala scandal, and the refusal by Parliament to hold the president accountable “taints” the country’s commitment to fight crime.

Mashatile is also expected to address the assault case involving his VIP protectors and whether he was in transit in the fleet of vehicles when the incident happened.