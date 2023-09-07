Mashatile calls for Phala Phala findings from state institutions to be accepted

Deputy President Paul Mashatile said the Phala Phala matter had been investigated by state institutions and their findings must be accepted and respected.

Mashatile said the South African Revenue Service (Sars), Public Protector and the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) had all made findings.

The deputy president was responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on the controversy involving the president.

"State and law enforcement agencies must be allowed and be given enough space to complete their work without undue pressure or any form of interference. And lastly, when they are done, we should accept their results."

Mashatile said any issues related to the findings around the Phala Phala matter should be dealt with within the rules of Parliament.