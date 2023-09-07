Go

Lottery results: Wednesday, 6 September 2023

These are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers. Are you a winner?

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash
07 September 2023 05:58

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 6 September 2023, are as follows:

Lotto: 03, 13, 32, 35, 49, 50 B: 26

Lotto Plus 1: 03, 04, 11, 21, 22, 44 B: 07

Lotto Plus 2: 06, 07, 24, 43, 46, 52 B: 47

