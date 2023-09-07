KZN police say they're making significant in-roads in AKA murder case

On Wednesday, they confirmed the recovery of the gun used to kill the musician, four months after Eyewitness News broke the story.

JOHANNESBURG - Police say they are making significant in-roads in the murder case of South African rapper, Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.

AKA was gunned down outside Wish restaurant on Durban’s popular Florida Road in February. He was shot and killed with his celebrity friend, Tebello Motsoane.

The gun used in the callous murder of Forbes was recovered in May in Umlazi, south of Durban.

At the time Eyewitness News broke the news, police refuted the claims.

But on Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said: "We’ve identified at least one firearm that has been used and positively identified to have shot Mr Forbes on that evening."

At the time, a man in his twenties was detained for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He is believed to have provided police with information pertaining to whom he purchased the firearm from.

Senior police sources confirmed to Eyewitness News that the gun was in fact recovered in May and was sent for ballistic testing to KwaZulu-Natal's forensic lab in Amanzimtoti, as well as Pretoria, to verify the ballistic results.

Police said they were close to making arrests.