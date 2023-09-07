'I have learned so much from racing,' says SA canoeist Saskia Hockly

The 19-year-old told Eyewitness News that in order to perform at a high level you have to keep telling yourself that every training session will be worth it in the end, no matter how hard it might be at the moment.

JOHANNESBURG – South African canoeist Saskia Hockly brought home a bronze medal from the ICF Canoe Marathon World Championships in Vejen, Denmark.

In the women’s U23 K1, Hockly took bronze, while Hungary’s Panna Csepe took the gold medal with an impressive win over the reigning European champion, Katerina Milova of the Czech Republic.

FILE: South African canoeist Saskia Hockly and Christie Mackenzie at the ICF Canoe Marathon World Championships in Denmark. Picture: Saskia Hockly/Instagram.

“There are so many different elements that go into preparation for a competition of that calibre. It takes a lot of self-control and commitment to be able to stay focused while your friends are out partying on the weekends or going on spontaneous holidays.”

She said any world medal is important.

“Any world stage medal has some sentimental value as you’ve been working so hard all year, giving up your social life and your time to train for Worlds. For me personally, I think this medal means so much. Having just moved up into the U23 age group from being a junior last year proved to me that if you really want something, it is always possible no matter what anybody says” said Hockly.

The Durban-based athlete won two bronze medals at 2021 World Championships in Romania and one bronze at the Denmark World Championships in the Junior Women’s K1 category.

A K1 is a racing-level kayak used on flat water such as deep rivers and lakes. They are long and narrow to reduce drag which makes them extremely unstable.

“I have learned so much from racing with fellow teammates. My partner from 2021, Jenna Nisbet, has taught me pretty much everything I know about marathon paddling and it was an absolute privilege to be able to race with her. I’ve also learned that it’s never over until it’s over. A race is unpredictable and anything can happen, no matter how prepared you think you are, so never ever give up until you cross that finish line.”

Hockly started canoeing in 2019 to improve her surf ski skills for lifesaving and fell in love with the sport.

“I think there needs to be the aspect of funding put into the sport as it puts a lot of strain on the athletes having to fund their trips to represent their country on a world stage.”

At the ICF Canoe Marathon World Championships in Vejen, Denmark, Team South Africa ended in seventh overall on the medal table with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

Georgia Singe and Holly Smith’s victory in the junior K2 stole gold, Andy Birkett took the silver medal in the men’s K1, Christie Mackenzie a bronze in women’s K1 and Saskia Hockly bronze, women’s U23 completed the medal count.

“South Africa has always had a strong contingent of paddlers that make the trip to worlds every year and there are always medals brought home by the team. Team SA is always huddling with the front of the race and you can never ever count them out,” said Hockly.

The multiple surf ski world champion and multiple marathon world championship medallist is currently training for the World Ocean Racing Champs in Perth, Australia at the end of November.

“I am hoping to be able just to race my best race. A podium would be nice though,” she said gleefully.