Health Dept reviewing proposed dress code policy after outcry from Muslim nurses

In July, provincial heads of departments received communication from the National Health Department outlining some changes to nurses' uniforms countrywide, including the ban on headscarves for nurses while on duty.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Health said it is reviewing its proposed dress code policy for nurses following backlash from Muslim nurses.

The changes to the controversial policy were first communicated to provincial heads of departments in July.

One of those changes is the banning of headscarves for nurses while on duty.

READ: Islamic Medical Association cries out over proposed dress code policy for nurses

Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said several stakeholders expressed their reservations about the policy, and all inputs will be considered.

"We're trying to be as accommodating as possible, taking into consideration the religious and other factors that have been raised by a number of stakeholders."

The nursing director at the Islamic Medical Association of South Africa (IMASA), Honey Allee, said they were concerned that this might discourage Muslim women from being nurses.

"Not all parents would like their children to leave the country. They have this profession and they're not allowed to practice with what the Quran says women should be wearing."

Allee also questioned the hygiene concerns around Muslim nurses wearing headscarves.

"We fully recognise that regulations and standards are put in place so that medical practitioners can perform at the highest standard. But where is the empirical evidence and hygiene concern where the scarf can cause cross infection?”