Hanover Park residents heartbroken after 2 men murdered, says CPF

Umar Majiet and his cousin, Toufeeq Cummings, were shot and killed in Hanover Park on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Philippi/Hanover Park community policing forum (CPF) said that the murder of two young and prominent members of the Muslim community had left residents heartbroken.

Umar Majiet and his cousin, Toufeeq Cummings, were shot and killed in Hanover Park on Wednesday.

Police detectives were called out to the crime scene at around 3PM and found the men in a car, both with gunshot wounds to the head.

The motive for the killing is not yet known and no arrests have yet been made.

The CPF's Kashiefa Mohammed: "We've lost so many young people in Hanover Park. This whole Hanover Park is today, in so much pain. The community is angry, because those two people, were people who served God. It wasn't just any type of people that was killed yesterday."

Mohammed has called on anyone who witnessed the shooting to come forward with information.