Hanover Park community angered by double murder of relatives

Umar Majiet and his cousin Toufeeq Cummings were shot and killed in Hanover Park on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town has been rocked by the murder of two young and prominent members of the Muslim community.

Police detectives were called out to the crime scene at around 3pm and found the men in a car both with gunshot wounds to the head.

The Philippi/Hanover Park Community Policing Forum's Kashiefa Mohammed has described the double murder as a tragedy.

"Their family is today in pain, and you know, we lost so many young people in Hanover Park. This Hanover Park is today, in so much pain," said Mohammed.

Mohammed has called on anyone who witnessed the shooting to come forward with information.

"Justice must be served! The community is angry because those two people were people who served God. It wasn't just any type of people that was killed yesterday," said Mohammed.

The motive for the murders is not yet known.