Govt may expropriate land near SA borders if it interferes with port programme

On Wednesday, the Department of Home Affairs announced it would be embarking on a massive public-private partnership programme to upgrade six of the country's biggest ports in an effort to strengthen its borders.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Home Affairs said privately owned land near South Africa's borders may be expropriated if it interferes with the redevelopment programme.

In efforts to strengthen the country's borders, the department announced on Wednesday that it would be upgrading six of South Africa’s land border posts in a public-private partnership programme.

The earmarked border posts are Beitbridge, Lebombo, Maseru Bridge, Ficksburg, Kopfontein and Oshoek.

The transaction partner of this redevelopment programme, Bowmans Law identified land availability as one of the potential risks.

However, a partner at law firm, Bowmans, Wandisile Mandlana said none of the risks his firm identified are fatal to the deal.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said land previously under the Agriculture and Public Works departments was transferred to the Border Management Authority (BMA).

He said negotiations are ongoing with the private landowners for an amicable solution.

“If anybody refuses, we might even have to expropriate. Yes, we might have to do so because we can't allow anybody to hold many countries at ransom just because they own a small piece of land."

Construction is expected to commence towards the end of 2024.