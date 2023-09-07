Golden Arrow bus commuters to pay a little more following fuel price hike

The bus company said September’s record high fuel price hikes and other factors have forced it to increase all bus ticket prices by 2.7%.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow bus commuters in Cape Town can expect to pay a little more for a bus trip from 18 September.

Diesel users are now paying between R2.76 cents and R2.84 cents more per litre.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said the pricing of pensioners' products will not increase.

"To make the most of our product offerings and access the greatest savings, we would advise that passengers purchase a Gabs gold card and load weekly or monthly products instead of paying cash. Weekly and monthly products are sold at a discount of up to 45%. GABS gold cards, a once-off purchase, are still priced at R35," said Dyke-Beyer.