Farmers will buckle under fuel hike pressure, says Agri SA

September's record fuel price increase will impact farmers' cold storage and processing facilities due to the large amounts of diesel now needed to keep them going due to Eskom's continued power cuts, said Agri SA CEO.

CAPE TOWN - Agri SA CEO Christo van der Rheede said September’s record fuel price hike would put a lot of financial pressure on farmers.

A litre of petrol now costs R1.71 cents more at the pumps and R2.76 cents for diesel.

Van der Rheede said these hikes would also erode profit margins for farmers.

"Diesel is not only used for ploughing and for transport of goods, but huge amounts of diesel are now required by farmers to keep their cold storage facilities going, their processing facilities going, due to the fact that Eskom has been imposing load shedding level 6."

The Automobile Association said consumers should also expect to feel the pinch at the tills for goods and services.

READ: Impact of fuel price hikes to see consumers paying more for goods & services

However, Van der Rheede said this wouldn't be anytime soon.

"There's ample food produce in storage facilities. We had a good grain harvest, and we also had a very good Soya harvest,” he said.

“It's only, I think, during the next cycle that we will see to what extent this price increase of diesel has had an impact on the price of food."